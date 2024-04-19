High speed among the vineyards

During this Ferrari Tour around the great “Cité du Vin”, you will gain a glimpse into the French philosophy of the pleasure of living.

Driving along the banks of the Garonne and Gironde estuary and in between endless ancient vineyards, we will guide you through a multi-sensory journey combining nature and culture.

Lose yourself amongst the abundant shrublands of indigenous vegetation while discovering the hidden secrets of this varied and charming region. Here you will be enchanted by the perfect harmony of nature, historic cities, verdant valleys and famed beaches.