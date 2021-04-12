Relais San Maurizio lies in the unique and enchanting place of an ancient XVII century monastery. Up on a hill it brings a light to heritage and tradition, to give new life to a place passed by the centuries. The fivestars hospitality, rooms and suites, largely drawn from the ancient cells of monks, offer maximum comfort, mixing original details, classic lines and refined technology.
12.00 - 13.00 GUEST ARRIVAL
12.00 - 14.00 LUNCH At Dolce Stil Novo alla Reggia AND WELCOME PRESENTATION
Venaria Palace – an architectural, cultural, artistic masterpiece. A highly charming place which seizes and conquers with its beauty, stateliness and grandeur. On the last floor, just above Diana’s Gallery and one step below the sky, there is Dolce Stil Novo’s restaurant, the only restaurant inside a royal palace, with a breathtaking view over the Gardens, the Fishpond, the Courtyard of Honour and the Deer Fountain. During accreditation time you can enjoy an aperitif on the Reggia Venaria terrace or a guided tour of the palace, for a unique trip between culinary pleasure and history’s emotion.
14.30 - 16.00 PANORAMIC ROAD TOUR
16.00 - 17.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY - CRUMBLY TORRONE
Founded in 1883, the historic Davide Barbero artisan chocolate and crumbly torrone will move to the evocative location of the Relais Sant’Uffizio for a private show cooking and tasting session based on the specialities of this wonderful region. You will discover the secret behind the crumbly torrone Barbero and its unique characteristics as it is a product still produced according to the old recipe of Asti torrone.
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER IN HOTEL at Relais San MaurizioFor the four-hundred anniversary of the monastery the British artist David Tremlett has conceived one of his famous wall drawings in the ancient chapel. Enjoy a dinner surrounded by this site-specific project and plunged in the atmosphere of a very special entertainment for an unforgettable experience.
11.00 - 12.00 EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITY: Truffle hunting and tasting
Piedmont is among World’s best-known truffle regions and a unique activity with this treasure is unmissable. Walking in the woods in search of truffles, whether black or white, led by the Trifulau and his dog, is one of the most intense and emotional experiences that Langhe territory can give. Once learned how to find, clean and pack, you will have a privileged look at the cooking phase of the prized truffle mushrooms while enjoying fresh truffle tasting.
13.00 - 15.00 LUNCH AT Borgo Casa Scaparone
A hill road that curves through the fields, hazelnut trees and vineyards in a territory called Alba, Langhe, Roero. Borgo Casa Scaparone is a dream, a place out of Time, unique by vocation. This small world has preserved its history and language for 500 years.
20.00 - 22.00 DINNER, visit and private tasting at Cantine Contratto wine cellarThe historic cathedral cellars, now designated to become a UNESCO Heritage Site, are a real treasure, and among the finest of their kind.These huge underground cellars, covering more than 5,000 square meters, were built into the heart of the hill that protects the small town of Canelli, excavated from tuff limestone to a depth of 32 meters. Just before the dinner start, by the Michelin starred La Ciau del Tornavento, you will have exclusive access to the wine cellar and enjoy a private wine tasting with a local expertise explanation.
11.00 - 12.00 SURPRISE ACTIVITY
13.30 - 15.00 LUNCH AT A SCOLCA
La Scolca is the cradle of Gavi, the most well-known white wine from Piedmont. Here are born its most famous products, such as the Black Label, bottled in packaging with an unmistakable retro taste. A perfect place to enjoy a lunch in the wonderful Piedmont landscape.