The Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy, based in Milan and Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best Fashion & Luxury Management, Master’s graduates to join us in within the highly innovative, stimulating, and challenging work environment of the Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy team. This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Ferrari, by joining our dedicated program.
Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari Lifestyle & Fashion Academy team.