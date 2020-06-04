The switch to Berlin was politically motivated at the time of the cold war in Europe and from Bonn, the new capital of West Germany, emanated the desire to make the citizens of West Berlin feel fully part of the country, even while being set in the middle of East Germany. The track characteristics hardly suited the Formula 1 cars and so, for the first and last time to date, a Grand Prix was run over two legs of 30 laps each, because of concerns over tyre life and the fact the bumps on the banking put suspension and transmission under a lot of strain.Ferrari entered fourfor Brooks, Americansand Dan Gurney and the reserve driver Cliff Allison, who actually set the quickest time of 2’05”8 over the 8.3 kilometre long track. But he did not get pole position as the rules stated that unless the reserve driver was substituting a team-mate, he had to start from the back of the grid. So Brooks started from the front with a lap in 2’05”9, in an unusual four-abreast front row with Stirling Moss in the Cooper, Gurney in a Ferrari and championship leader Brabham in another Cooper. Hill was sixth, Allison 17th.In the first leg, Moss went out immediately with a broken transmission and Brooks soon fought off American Masten Gregory in a Cooper to take an undisputed win. Brabham stopped on lap 16 with the same problem as Moss, which meant it was an all-Ferrari podium, with Gurney and Hill behind the winner. In the fourth Ferrari Allison had to throw in the towel on lap 2 with a clutch problem.