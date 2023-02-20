Bardia Broumandgohar was born on 17 April 2003 in Iran

Bari Broumand, full name Bardia Broumandgohar, was born in 2003 in Iran. Keen on sport since he was very young, he played football and basketball, but the world of cars is his real love. He first tried karts at the age of six and in a short space of time he won the national championship seven times. In 2020 he made his debut in the F1 Esports Series with the Mercedes team at the Chinese Grand Prix and the following year he joined McLaren Shadow. He showed promise, coming fifth in the 2021 championship and fourth the following year. He has two pole positions and one win to his name.

