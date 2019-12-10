Founded in 1967 by a small group of enthusiastic members of the Bugatti Owner’s Club (BOC) who had just bought into the relatively new marque of Ferrari. The Club’s ranks gradually swelled, thanks in part to support of the great Enzo Ferrari himself, remining part of the BOC until becoming truely independant in 1976. The Club is run by a Chairman and Board of Directors supported by a Committee of Management and currently has 2,900 members across the United Kingdom with an overseas membership numbering 320 in all parts od the World.
Ferrari enthusiasts in Britain hail from all walks of life. In fact, our owners there include singers, actors, engineers, architects, doctors, salesmen, scientists and writers…and the percentage of lady Ferrari owners is growing all the time too.
The Club has a very busy calendar of activities with over 100 events scheduled for 2009 alone. The events are designed to satisfy the different requirements of the membership and include regular track days at the UK’s major cicuits, an annual National Meet and Concours, spring and autumn picnics at such places as Blenheim Palace, Waddesdon Manor, Burghley House and Prescott Speed Hill Climb and a variety of display invitations events at the UK’s major race meetings and other major national events. The Club run two Ferrari race series, one for pre 348 series Ferraris and one for 355Challenge series Ferraris. In addition the Club runs a thriving Speed Hill Climb Championship visiting all the major UK hillclimb venues. To foster a team spirit and to keep members in touch with past and upcoming events and Regional Group activity, the Club publishes a two-monthly ‘mono’ newsletter “Ferrari News” and also a quarterly colour magazine “Ferrari” which reflects the history of the marque and the world of Ferrari.
FOC name: Ferrari Owners' Club of Great Britain
Foundation: 1967
Number of members: 2870
Address: Cavallino House | 2 Church Way | Whittlebury | Northants | NN12 8XS | United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1327 855430
E-mail: info@ferrariownersclub.co.uk
President: Nigel Chiltern-Hunt
Secretary: Gary Dearn
Director (Competition): Gary Culver
Director: John Swift
Director (Finance): Chris Butler
Director (IT): Christian Mineeff