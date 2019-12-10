Ferrari enthusiasts in Britain hail from all walks of life. In fact, our owners there include singers, actors, engineers, architects, doctors, salesmen, scientists and writers…and the percentage of lady Ferrari owners is growing all the time too.





The Club has a very busy calendar of activities with over 100 events scheduled for 2009 alone. The events are designed to satisfy the different requirements of the membership and include regular track days at the UK’s major cicuits, an annual National Meet and Concours, spring and autumn picnics at such places as Blenheim Palace, Waddesdon Manor, Burghley House and Prescott Speed Hill Climb and a variety of display invitations events at the UK’s major race meetings and other major national events. The Club run two Ferrari race series, one for pre 348 series Ferraris and one for 355Challenge series Ferraris. In addition the Club runs a thriving Speed Hill Climb Championship visiting all the major UK hillclimb venues. To foster a team spirit and to keep members in touch with past and upcoming events and Regional Group activity, the Club publishes a two-monthly ‘mono’ newsletter “Ferrari News” and also a quarterly colour magazine “Ferrari” which reflects the history of the marque and the world of Ferrari.