Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    FERRARI CLASSICHE

    Since 1947, the Maranello-based manufacturer has made automotive history, with cars that have sped beyond the limits of the possible.

    The Ferrari Classiche department was created to preserve these models and keep the Legend alive.

    PRESERVE THE VALUE 

    OF YOUR FERRARI CLASSICA

    Certification of Authenticity proves that your model conforms to the original design, protecting the investment and historical heritage.

    Discover certification
    Officine Classiche Ferrari

    The selected Officine Classiche extend Ferrari excellence beyond Maranello, offering maintenance inspection and certification support services. These specialised centres guarantee the efficiency and authenticity of your Ferrari Classica.

    Discover more
    Ferrari Classiche events offer historic Ferrari car owners and lovers unique experiences for celebrating Prancing Horse history and performance.