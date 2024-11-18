Coverage

The Ferrari Manufacturer’s Warranty offers standard three-year coverage on every new car, extended to four in the United Kingdom. This warranty enables owners to enjoy the Ferrari driving experience without worries. This coverage can be extended up to the 8th year of the car’s service life, maintaining the same level of protection as the standard warranty.

Duration

The standard warranty lasts three years (four in the United Kingdom). The extension can be purchased for additional periods of 12 or 24 months at a time, with the option of renewing annually or every two years, from the 4th to the 8th year of the car’s service life.

Requirements

The extension to the Manufacturer’s Warranty can be purchased when the car is bought, throughout the entire standard warranty validity period, or within 30 days of its expiry.