    Ferrari 365 GTS4

    The convertible version of the 365 GTB4 made its debut at the 1969 Frankfurt Motor Show. It was received enthusiastically by the public and the trade press alike, and retained the mechanical features and performance of the coupé, with a design that is still striking today.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 259 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power259 kW (352 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre80hp/l
    • Maximum torque431 Nm (44 kgm) at 5500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN 20 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 128litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4450mm
    • Width1740mm
    • Height1250mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1440mm
    • Rear track1453mm
    • Weight-
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
