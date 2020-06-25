Ferrari Factory Tour
The Ferrari Museums offer visitors exclusive shuttle bus tours to the Fiorano track and Maranello factory
The Museum makes its exhibition spaces available to private and business clients after opening hours. Its staff will provide support at all stages of the preparation and staging of your events. Incentive and training activities, product presentations, management meetings: we can tailor a concept specifically to any kind of event to include, amongst other things, guided visits, dinners and cocktails, and the use of your own slides/multimedia presentations.
We also host exclusive events after regular opening times all year round, with the sole exceptions of December 25 and January 1.
For further information, please contact: eventimuseo@ferrari.com