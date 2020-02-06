Team Partner



Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal is the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Launched in 1909, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value today of over €2.07bn.

Chivas believes in celebrating the next generation of whisky drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them to forge new paths to success - which is why Chivas’ ethos is ‘I Rise, We Rise’, a nod to the importance of hard work, community and ripping up the rule book. These values were instilled by founding brothers James and John Chivas who pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland and became pillars of the community due to their tireless work ethic, hustle, and drive. Chivas continues this vision of collective success through its long-standing association with global sports culture, having enjoyed partnerships with Premier League football clubs for many years, and now in its latest move as 'Official Team Partner' of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 team in a new global partnership. Chivas blends its spiritual home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis XX, Chivas 25, and Chivas Regal The Icon