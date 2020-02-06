Logo

    1968

    The 1968 single-seater was to all intents and purposes the same as the one that debuted at Monza

    Four valves per cylinder engine and a few structural and aerodynamic modifications made it more competitive but less reliable. Sponsorship had by now officially entered Formula 1. The 312 F1-68 was the first single-seater to use wings. It debuted at Spa in Belgium and was improved and improved until even the incidence of the wing became cockpit-adjustable. This meant the driver could command extra down force on curves and less on straights where speed counts.

    Other teams quickly followed Ferrari’s example, but after a dreadful accident at Barcelona in which three spectators died, wings were banned briefly, before being reintroduced with greater restrictions. Ferrari won one race – at Rouen in France – with Jacky Ickx and made pole four times. The title went to Englishman Graham Hill, who was driving a Lotus.
    • V12
      Engine
    • 2989.56 cc
      Total displacement
    • 512 kg
      Weight (with liquids)
    • 5-speed +rev
      Transmission
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke 77 x 53.5 mm
    • Unitary displacement 249.12 cc
    • Total displacement 2989.56 cc
    • Compression ratio 11:1
    • Maximum power 301 kW (410 hp) at 10.600 rpm
    • Power per litre 137 hp/l
    • Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feed Lucas indirect injection
    • Lubrication dry sump
    • Clutch multi-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesemi-monocoque, tubular steel chassis with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspension independent, unequal-length wishbones, inboard coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspension independent, upper lever arm, reversed lower wishbone, twin radius arms, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakes discs
    • Transmission 5-speed + reverse
    • Steering rack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tank capacity 182 litres
    • Front tyres 4.75-10.30-15
    • Rear tyres 6.00-12.30-15