Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 275 P: This model is yet another addition to the long and hugely successful P series which began with the 250 P.

    Ferrari 275 P

    This model is yet another addition to the long and hugely successful P series which began with the 250 P. Naturally enough, the 275 P refers to the unitary displacement and the letter P to the fact that this is a prototype. The increase in displacement was sought to improve performance and reliability over the distances involved in endurance races. The engine was also used in the 250 LM series after the FIA turned down its type approval as a GT car. Of course, Ferrari’s experience gained in racing was used to improve the production models which were fitted with engines with the same kind of displacement as the sports-prototypes.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 3285.72 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7700 rpm
    • 273.81 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke77 x 58.8mm
    • Unitary displacement273.81cc
    • Total displacement3285.72cc
    • Compression ratio9.7 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7700 rpm
    • Power per litre97hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 38 DCN carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 130litres
    • Front tyres5.50 x 15
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4160mm
    • Width1675mm
    • Height1055mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1350mm
    • Rear track1340mm
    • Weight755kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.