Scuderia Ferrari Hero
Niki
Lauda
1
Niki's Championships
Niki's
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Andreas Nikolaus Lauda and the Scuderia Ferrari had a profound relationship, a happy and sometimes controversial liaison with great victories and also some polemics.
1975
Discover more
1977
Discover more
2
Career
Enzo
Ferrari
called
the
young
and
promising
Austrian
to
Maranello
in
1974
3
STANDINGS
Niki
Lauda
22 February 1949
Born
AUSTRIA
Country
RACE WINS
25
TOTAL
15
In Ferrari
POLE POSITIONS
24
TOTAL
23
In Ferrari
GRAND PRIX
174
TOTAL
58
In Ferrari
54
TOTAL PODIUMS
77
RETIREMENTS
Data Position
Other
In Ferrari
First Position
25 TIMES
10
15
Second Position
20 TIMES
8
12
Third Position
9 TIMES
4
5
8217
LAPS
24
FASTEST LAPS
420.5
POINTS
3
Drivers' Titles
RANK ON STARTING GRID AND FINISH LINE
Starting Grid
Finish Line
30
20
10
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
POSITION
24
25
7
20
17
9
16
7
14
7
10
5
5
1
7
4
8
2
8
1
4
SINGLESEATERS
Niki's
Singleseaters
1974
1975
1977
312
B3-74
Ferrari had encountered a whole plethora of problems in the development of the 1973 single-seater.
Discover more
