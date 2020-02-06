When Lancia withdrew in 1955, Ferrari inherited its material, putting the modified D50 on the track for 1956 and, above all, a driver of Fangio’s ability.



The Argentine returned the world championship title to Maranello at the end of an extremely hard-fought season. Fangio had three victories, taking the drivers’ championship thanks to the generosity of Collins (who won two races). The Englishman gave him his own car for the last race at Monza, allowing him to come second and fight off Stirling Moss’s challenge. The car (designed for Lancia by Jano, who continued to perfect it for Ferrari) is characterised by the two side tanks originally for fuel, but then reduced to the sole function of wheel guards. It also has a trestle-type chassis, where the engine is part of the resistant structure.