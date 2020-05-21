On 21 May in Monaco, the Scuderia was ready for the start of the second ever championship Grand Prix. Ferrari entered three turbocharged 125 F1s for Italians Ascari and Villoresi and Frenchman Raymond Sommer. The Maranello cars did not have the power of the rival Alfa Romeos and were also heavier. Enzo was aware of this and was already thinking of a new car. There was an accident on the opening lap, caused by an unexpected wave of water hitting the track at Tabac corner that caused Giuseppe Farina to spin his Alfa Romeo, when he was second behind team-mate Juan Manuel Fangio. The Italian and nine other drivers retired in the incident.Fangio dominated, after starting from pole and setting the fastest race lap. Alberto Ascari was second, with Sommer fourth. Villoresi retired with transmission troubles. Enzo Ferrari was not satisfied and decided to accelerate plans to introduce the new car, fitted with a more powerful engine. He pressured his technical staff to deliver and over the course of the season they produced the 3,300cc, then the 4,100ccand finally the 4,500cc, all using normally aspirated V12 engines. Three evolutions in the space of a few months was a gargantuan task which showed the potential of the Maranello team.