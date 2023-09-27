The Ferrari Digital & Data Academy, based in Maranello / Italy, is looking for best Computer Science, Engineering, and Business Master graduates in Business Analytics, Data-Management and Digital Sciences to join us within the innovative, fast-paced and challenging working environment for the Ferrari team!
This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and forward-looking world which will shape the Ferrari of the future.
Start with a dedicated 6-month internship, and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari Digital & Data team, and broader Engineering and Business teams.
We are seeking excellent Computer Science, Engineering, Digital & Business master graduates who have graduated within the last 12 months.
Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team-players who are dedicated, with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to succeed.
Your academic background will come from these key disciplines:
Data Sciences, Management Engineering with focus on Digital Innovation, Electric & Electronic engineering, Control Engineering, Business Analytics and similar.