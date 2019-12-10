The F12tdf pays homage to the Tour the France, the legendary endurance road race that Ferrari dominated in the 1950s and 60s. It was a race that rewarded cars that combined maximum performance with the driveability and ease of use that enabled the competitors to race for hundreds of kilometres a day over fast, tortuous roads and on circuits.
Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the F12tdf has particularly imposing yet sensual forms.
The Engine is the F12Berlinetta's 6262 CC 65° on which Ferrari engineers worked to boost maximum power output from 740 CV to 780 CT at 8,500 rpm, yielding a specific poer output of 125 CV/l.
The F12tdf's aerodynamic efficiency figure is 1.6, almost double that of the F12Berlinetta. Downforce is 230 kg at 200 km/h, wich is an impressive 107 kg more.