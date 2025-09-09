INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE The 849 Testarossa Spider’s internal combustion engine is the latest version of Ferrari’s multi-award-winning twin-turbo V8: it produces 830 cv, 50 cv more than the SF90 Spider, with a specific output of 208 cv/l. The engine displacement has been maintained however: the components have instead been completely revised.

ELECTRIC MOTORS AND HYBRID SYSTEM The 849 Testarossa Spider adopts a plug-in hybrid architecture derived from the SF90 Spider that combines the V8 engine with three electric motors capable of delivering a maximum of 220 cv. Two of them, located on the front axle, make up the RAC-e (electronic cornering set-up regulator) system which can activate the 4WD system and torque vectoring which maximise traction and efficiency when exiting corners. The third, which is instead positioned on the rear axle, is called MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) and derives directly from the Scuderia’s unmatched experience in Formula 1.