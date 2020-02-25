Ferrari
    The Ferrari 512 S mounted an all-alloy V12 of almost five litres with four valves per cylinder.

    Ferrari 512 S

    Put together in just three months by a team headed by Mauro Forghieri, the 512 S mounted an all-alloy V12 of almost five litres with four valves per cylinder. The tubular spaceframe was developed from the P4 and the 612, while the bodywork was designed by Giacomo Caliri and made from polycarbonate for light weight. Built both as a berlinetta and a spider, the 512 S took part in the Manufacturers’ World Championship in 1970 and 1971, winning at Sebring and Kyalami.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke87 x 70mm
    • Unitary displacement416.13cc
    • Total displacement4993.53cc
    • Compression ratio11.5 : 1
    • Maximum power404 kW (550 hp) at 8500 rpm
    • Power per litre110hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres4.25-11.50-15
    • Rear tyres6.00-14.50-15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider, berlinetta
    • Length4060mm
    • Width2000mm
    • Height972mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1518mm
    • Rear track1511mm
    • Weight840kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed340km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

