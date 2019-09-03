Logo

SUPERB DROP-TOP DRIVING PLEASURE

The Ferrari 488 Spider is the latest chapter in Maranello's ongoing of opentop Sports Cars.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND EFFORTLESS DRIVING

The Ferrari 488 Spider is the latest chapter in Maranello's ongoing history of open-top v8 sports cars, a story that started with the targa-top version of the 308 GTB - the immortal 308 GTS - and which ultimately resulted in the full convertible spider architecture.


The Aero Pillar has the job of managing the powerful air ﬂows striking the front of the car and distributing them along both the longitudinal and transverse plane.


The 488 Spider’s design was adapted to efﬁciently meet the typical the demands of Spider driving and use. Its dynamic behaviour is effortless on even the most challenging routes, underscoring the feeling of ease in driving on the limit. Over all, response times are 9% more rapid than the previous Spider without any compromising whatsoever on comfort.

Regardless of the model or its mission, the heart of every Ferrari is its engine which must, of course, deliver the classic Ferrari power unit qualities: blistering performance combined with high revs, razor-sharp responsiveness, powerful acceleration at all speeds and an exhilarating soundtrack. 

This power unit is the pracing horse's most high performance engine ever with zero turbo lag. It delivers 670 cv at 8,000 rpm with a speciﬁc power output of 172 cv/l, a new record for a road-going Ferrari, maximum torque of 760 Nm in seventh gear and a throttle response time of just 0.8 seconds at 2000 rpm in third gear.


Every Ferrari has its own unique and distinctive soundtrack and the 488 Spider is no exception to this rule. The new V8’s soundtrack is seductively full and powerful even at low speeds and increases in volume and clarity as revs rise, underscoring the engine’s exceptional responsiveness, torque and performance. 

The 488 Spider’s cockpit was designed to underscore Ferrari’s Formula 1-inspired philosophy of creating a seamless relationship between driver and car: the commands not clustered on the steering wheel are on the wraparound satellite pods which are angled directly towards the driver. 

Engine
  • TypeV8, turbo-charged, dry sump
  • Total displacement 3902 cc (238.1 cu. in)
  • Bore and stroke86.5 x 83 mm (3.4 x 3.3 in)
  • Maximum power *492 kW (670 cv) at 8000 rpm
  • Maximum torque *760 Nm at 6750 rpm in VII gear
  • Specific output172 cv/l (2.07 kW/cu. in)
  • Compression ratio9.4:1
Dimension and weight
  • Length4568 mm (179.8 in)
  • Width1952 mm (76.9 in)
  • Height1211 mm (47.7 in)
  • Wheelbase 2650 mm (104.3 in)
  • Front track1679 mm (66.1 in)
  • Rear track1647 mm (64.8 in)
  • Kerb weight**1525 kg (3362 lb)
  • Dry weight**1420 kg (3131 lb)
  • Weight distribution41.5% front – 58.5% rear
  • Boot capacity230 l (8.12 cu. ft)
  • Fuel tank capacity78 l (22.7 US gallons)
Tyres
  • Front245/35 ZR20 J9.0
  • Rear305/30 ZR 20 J11.0
Brakes
  • Front398x223x36 mm (15.7 x 8.8 x 1.4 in)
  • Rear360x233x32 mm (14.2 x 9.2 x 1.3 in)
Transmission and gearbox
  • 7-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission
Electronic controls
  • E-Diff3, F1-Trac, High-Performance ABS with Ferrari Pre-Fill, FrS SCM-E, SSC
Performance
  • Maximum speed> 325 km/h (203 mph)
  • 0 – 100 km/h(0 – 62 mph) 3.0 s
  • 0 – 200 km/h(0 – 124 mph) 8.7 s
  • 0 – 400 m(0 – 437 yd) 10.55 s
  • 0 – 1000 m(0 – 1093 yd) 18.9 s
  • Dry weight/power ratio2.12 kg/cv (6.35 lb/kW)
Consumption
  • Low21l/100km
  • Mid11,7l/100km
  • High10,9l/100km
  • Extra High12,4l/100km
  • Combined12,9l/100km
  • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Co2 emissions
  • Low478g/km
  • Mid266g/km
  • High247g/km
  • Extra High282g/km
  • Combined294g/km
  • NOTE: The values of fuel consumptions and CO2 emissions shown were determined according to the European Regulation (EC) 715/2007 in the version applicable at the time of type approval The fuel consumption and CO2 emission figures refer to the WLTP cycle.
Notes
  • *with 98 octane fuel
  • **With optional equipment
