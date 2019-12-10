Ferrari
Ferrari
    This Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione model, also known as the Daytona in recognition of the P4’s victory, enjoyed a successful career

    Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione

    This model, also known as the Daytona in recognition of the P4’s victory, enjoyed a successful career both commercially and in competition guise. In fact, 18 berlinetta versions were race-prepared and used by the Chinetti-NART, Pozzi, Filipinetti, Swaters, and Hoare teams. In some cases, aluminium coachwork was used, whilst in others steel was retained, albeit lightened where possible by Carrozzeria Scaglietti. The engines were also tuned and the suspension adapted to suit track use.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 316 cc
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7800 rpm
    • 310 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio9,9:1
    • Maximum power316 kW (430 hp) at 7800 rpm
    • Power per litre98hp/l
    • Maximum torque461 Nm (47 kgm) ar 5500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN 21 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 125litres
    • Front tyres25_10_15
    • Rear tyres27_11_15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1478mm
    • Rear track1515mm
    • Weight1240kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed310km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.