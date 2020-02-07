Third place in the Constructors’ Championship

There was a heavy weight sitting on the F2005, planned by Aldo Costa, student and successor of Byrne, who staid with the Scuderia’s technical staff: the significant heritage of the victorious single-seater of the previous season. The new car was planned with the same philosophy as with the F2004 in mind, although conditioned by the new regulations with restrictions regarding the level of aerodynamics for a 25% lower downforce, tyres, which had to last for one entire GP and for the qualifying on Saturday (therefore the pit stops were only used to refill the tanks), the engine life was extended from one to two race weekends. In the end the season remained below the expectations with the F2005 – debuting with Schumacher at the Bahrain GP replacing the F2004 M. The single-seater couldn’t express its potential at the same level of competitiveness as the rivals on the track. The season ended with just one win, gained in Indianapolis at a GP with just six cars on the track, caused by a boycott of the teams running on Michelin tyres. Third place in the Constructors’ Championship, won by Renault, while Fernando Alonso, with Renault, gained the Drivers’ Title.