From the early hours of the morning the circuit dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers was descended upon by hundreds of thousands of spectators who filled the grandstands to capacity for the 14th Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix.
For the Ferrari fans, there were no signs that it would be a victorious day given the results from qualifying which had seen Nigel Mansell finish in fourth and even worse, Alain Prost in 13th.
At the start, Riccardo Patrese in the Williams surprised the pole sitter Gerhard Berger, who also lost second place to his McLaren teammate, Ayrton Senna. On lap 13, Mansell was running in second but it was Prost who caught everyone’s attention with such a fast pace that he was cutting through the field, and by the second half of the race, the Frenchman had caught up to the leading group.
Fifteen laps from the finish, Prost passed Mansell and gained ground on Senna who started to suffer with tyre degradation problems related to his strategy which was different to Ferrari’s, the Brazilian opting not to pit.
Nine laps from the end, Prost managed to get himself into the lead, overtaking Senna at the exit of the first corner, with the Brazilian forced to retire three laps later when one of his rear tyres exploded. With Senna out of the race, Berger and Mansell began a duel for second place, a thrilling fight which ended with the Englishman overtaking on the outside of the very fast banking, the last corner of the track which, as its name suggests, was a slight parabola.
It was a spectacular move only a few kilometres from the finish line that gave Ferrari an extraordinary one-two finish and Prost his second victory in his first year with the Prancing Horse.