“Factories are made of people, machines and buildings. Ferrari, above all, is made of people” .

Marketing & Sales  

Academy 2024

The Ferrari GT Marketing and Sales Academy, based in Maranello (Italy) and International, is looking for the best Economics, Business and Engineering graduates to join us in within the highly innovative, stimulating, and challenging work environment of the Ferrari Marketing and Sales team.

This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Ferrari, by joining our dedicated program.

Start with a dedicated 6-month internship (in Ferrari locations in Maranello or Worldwide) and deliver to earn a long term role in the Ferrari marketing & commercial team.
We are seeking best Economics, Business and Engineering Master’s graduates who have graduated within the last 12 months.

Above all, we are looking for problem-solvers with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team-players who are hardworking and with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to succeed.

Your academic background will come from these key disciplines: International Business Strategy, Luxury Management, Digital Marketing & Consumer Behavior, Business Analytics, Project Management and Management Engineering.
Please apply directly on the specific opportunity on the Ferrari careers pages corporate.ferrari.com/en/career

Closing date for applications: Monday 23 Oct 2023

Internship projects start in early 2024 in Maranello.
