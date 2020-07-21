The huge celebrations of the men in red under the German podium were understandable and were testimony to the hard work put in to match the teams at the top. Speaking to Italian television during the lap of honour, Jean Alesi was moved and also felt the victory was in part his, because it had been a team effort and he looked forward to future races. “This victory is also a little bit mine, in spite of my retirement today, but I want to win the next race that Ferrari wins and make them play the Italian national anthem.” It was two years since Jean Todt’s arrival and at last, the French manager was able to taste victory for the first time in his tenure.