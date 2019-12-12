    The Ferrari Club Argentino was founded on March 4th, 1999, by José Froilán González, first winner of a F1 GP in Ferrari´s history (Silverstone, 1951) , along with a group of owners and enthusiasts, aiming to encourage interests on the meaning, history and prestige of the Scudería.

    The Ferrari Club Argentino was founded on March 4th, 1999, by José Froilán González, first winner of a F1 GP in Ferrari´s history (Silverstone, 1951) , along with a group of owners and enthusiasts, aiming to encourage interests on the meaning, history and prestige of the Scudería. Our members own both modern and classic cars, so they enjoy the latest versions from the house of Maranello and they preserve and restore Cavallinos from all eras. Restorations inside our Club are carried out strictly following F.I.V.A (Federation Internationale Vehicules Anciens) and F.I.A.  (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) standards.

    We have also a library with books and original manuals and a large collection of scale models, to improve our members knowledge about their cars, satisfying their needs to learn about Ferrari. The FCA works with other owners Clubs in Argentina and rest of South America, trying to achieve each year better activities and events.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    NORBERTO BRESSANO
    WELCOME TO THE FERRARI CLUB ARGENTINO!

    Founded by José "Pepe" Froilán González 21 years ago, our main task is to honour his heritage, and the meaning of Ferrari´s legendary cars. We have close relations and events with the Ferrari Chile Club, and also with the Ferrari Club of America and the Hungary FOC, sharing with them visits to private Ferrari museums and events in Buenos Aires.

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club Argentino
    Foundation: 1999
    Number of members: 45
    Address: Av. I. Chenaut 1915 4A, 1426, Buenos Aires
    Phone: +54 11 4771 7590
    Website: www.ferrariclubarg.com.ar
    E-mail: contacto@ferrariclubarg.com.ar

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Norberto A. Bressano
    Vicepresident: Nicolás Pombo
    Office Manager/Secretary: Alessandra Perez
    Treasurer: Alberto Feler
    Web and Communication Manager: Diego Posso

    Other members for the Board of Directors: Horacio Lopez, Oscar Fernandez, Fernando Caparros