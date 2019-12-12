    The Ferrari Club of America (FCA) was formed by a group of enthusiasts in 1962 in what is now our Central States Region.

    The Ferrari Club of America (FCA) was formed by a group of enthusiasts in 1962 in what is now our Central States Region. The Club was then formally incorporated in 1963. Since that time, the FCA has grown to nearly 6,700 members in 16 Regions covering all of the United States and Canada; the largest club of Ferrari Owners in the world. Our members participate in over 900 separate events each year including exciting track events, an internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance and a wide variety of year-round social activities.

    The crown jewel of these events is our Annual Meet, which brings together hundreds of Ferraris, hundreds more people, a Mercado, internationally recognized Concours d’Elegance, full day Rally, multi-day Track Event and Driver’s School and Award Banquet. The Meet draws participants from around the world.

    FCA members receive the monthly News Bulletin with its calendar of events, free classified ads for members, F1 coverage, and more. Our award winning quarterly full-color magazine, Prancing Horse, contains in-depth features on particular Ferrari types, interviews with “Ferrari people”, visits to Ferrari-related production facilities and museums, information on Ferrari literature and models. The Prancing Horse covers Ferrari gatherings both here and abroad, all thoroughly illustrated with colorful photos and drawings.

    THE PRESIDENT WELCOME

    JIM MEEK
    Welcome from the Ferrari Club of America! We are the largest club of Ferrari Owners in the world, with over 6,700 members covering all of the United States and Canada. Our 16 Regions and 50+ Chapters host over 900 separate events each year, ranging from relaxed social get-togethers to our premier event, the FCA Annual Meet. Our events offer something for every type of enthusiast: informal social gatherings, Concours d’Elegance, rallies, driving tours, track/driver education, parties, and banquets; all of it great, good fun!

    In addition, as a FCA member you qualify for discounts with many of our sponsors and partners, including FNA and Ferrari dealerships across North America. For almost 60 years the FCA has been famous for being welcoming to all, we are an ever expanding group of friends, unified by a common bond – our love of Ferrari and its fabulous cars.

    Please be sure to check our spectacular website: www.ferrariclubofamerica.org for more details about us, our members, and our fabulous events. Come join in the fun!

    MAIN CLUB INFORMATION

    FOC name: Ferrari Club of America
    Foundation: Formed in 1962, incorporated in 1963
    Number of members (in 2009): 6,700
    Address: P.O. Box 371798 Denver, Colorado 80237, USA
    Phone: +1 720 3282856 X20
    Website: www.ferrariclubofamerica.org
    E-mail:  info@ferrariclubofamerica.org

    BOARD MEMBERS

    President: Jim Meek
    Chairman: Joe Adams
    Secretary: Randy Steyer
    Treasurer: Paul Flynn
    General Counsel: John Hurabiell
    Executive Director: Kerry O’Brien
    Past President: Ron Johnston