Embark on an extraordinary journey along the Basque Coast, where breathtaking landscapes, rich traditions, and vibrant culture come together in perfect harmony. This Ferrari Tour offers you a unique opportunity to explore one of Spain’s most stunning and diverse regions - from dramatic cliffs and sweeping coastal vistas to picturesque countryside and charming towns steeped in history. The Basque Country is a land where nature, heritage, and gastronomy intertwine to create an unforgettable experience.
Housed within a stunning 19th-century palace overlooking the serene waters of the Bay of Biscay, on the coastal town of Getxo, near Bilbao, Palacio Arriluce Hotel is an exceptional retreat where history and elegance meet contemporary luxury.
The meticulously preserved interiors celebrate the grandeur of its noble past, while each thoughtfully designed room provides the highest level of comfort, offering spectacular views of the coastline and lush surrounding landscapes.
Indulge in exquisite dining experiences featuring the freshest regional ingredients, relax on the sun-drenched terrace, or unwind in the spa. Palacio Arriluce provides, then, a perfect balance of heritage, comfort, and contemporary elegance.
Accreditation and Check-in at Palacio Arriluce Hotel
On arrival, you will be welcomed for accreditation and check-in at Palacio Arriluce Hotel. This will be a valuable opportunity to complete the registration process, receive all essential details, and fully immerse yourself in the experience that awaits.
Dinner & Welcome Presentation at Nerua Restaurant
Set within the iconic Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Neruaoffers you an unparalleled fine dining experience that redefines Basque cuisine with creativity and precision. The restaurant’s innovative tasting menu celebrates the finest seasonal ingredients sourced from the region, meticulously crafted into dishes that blend tradition with modern artistry. With its minimalist design and serene ambience, Nerua creates the perfect setting for an unforgettable culinary journey, where each dish tells the story of the land and sea, embodying the essence of the Basque culinary heritage.
Panoramic Road Tour Visit and Coffee Break at Bodega Berroja
Nestled in the heart of the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, Bodega Berroja is a sanctuary where nature and winemaking traditions coexist in perfect harmony. For over three decades, this family-run estate has been dedicated to producing exceptional Txakoli wines, showcasing the profound connection between the land and its people.
Panoramic Road Tour Lunch at Azurmendi Restaurant
Azurmendi offers an extraordinary dining experience that seamlessly blends culinary excellence, sustainability, and innovation. Led by Chef Eneko Atxa, this three -Michelin -starred restaurant goes beyond just a meal. You will explore the various stages of the tasting menu and discover the intricate stories behind each dish - crafted from the finest locally sourced ingredients. Set in a unique bioclimatic building, Azurmendi presents a culinary experience like no other.
Panoramic Road Tour
Relaxing and Downtime at Palacio Arriluce Hotel
Ferrari Tour Dinner
Savour the authentic flavours of the Basque Coast, where traditional dishes are crafted using fresh, local ingredients. From the finest seafood to classic Basque specialities, each meal is a tribute to the region’s rich culinary heritage.
Panoramic Road Tour Visit and Coffee Break at Bodega Ysios
After an exhilarating drive, prepare for a different kind of journey at Bodega Ysios. Located in the heart of Spain’s renowned Rioja Alavesawine region, this striking winery is both an architectural and oenological masterpiece, where you will embark on an immersive experience into the world of fine wine, surrounded by breathtaking rolling vineyards.
Panoramic Road Tour Lunch at Casa Cosme Palacio
Nestled amidst vineyards, La Casa Cosme Palacio invites you to indulge in an extraordinary gastronomic experience that celebrates the rich culinary traditions of Rioja Alavesa. With a menu crafted from locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, each dish is a tribute to the land, combining time-honoured techniques with contemporary creativity.
Panoramic Road Tour
Dinner and after dinner at Palacio ArriluceHotel
Conclude your day with a refined dining experience at Palacio Arriluce Hotel. Set against stunning coastal views, the evening’s menu showcases the finest Basque cuisine, where tradition meets innovation. Featuring the freshest locally sourced ingredients, each dish is a testament to the region’s culinary excellence, ensuring a memorable end to the day.
Panoramic Road Tour
Lunch at Txispa Restaurant
After a thrilling morning drive, you will be welcomed at Txispa Restaurant, housed in a charming 18th-century farmhouse, for a distinctive and innovative dining experience that fuses Basque ingredients with the refined techniques of Japanese gastronomy. With a menu carefully curated to showcase seasonal produce, fresh seafood, and expertly paired wines, this final meal provides a perfect conclusion to the Ferrari Tour Basque Coast - an experience of >elegance, adventure, and unforgettable flavours set against the stunning landscapes of northern Spain.
