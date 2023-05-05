    FERRARI TOUR

    A world of superlative experiences
    The FERRARI TOUR is a series of exclusive driving events created to allow you to indulge your passion for Ferrari and share unique moments with other likeminded Prancing Horse owners in wonderful locations. Each tour offers unprecedent experiences characterized by moments you will never forget. Mix the freedom of open road driving with luxurious hospitality and fine dining.

    Three different types of tours

    Our Ferrari Tours are a unique experience for a selected number of Ferraristi. Perfectly planned  itineraries will take you on a voyage of discovery along some of Europe’s most breathtaking roads, allowing you to experience some of its most enchanting and exclusive locations.

    Exclusive experience

    Relax and unwind in unparalleled comfort at the end of each day’s journey. Luxurious surroundings provide the perfect welcome at every stage of your Tour experience.

    05-07 • May • 2023
    19-21 • May • 2023
    23-25 • June • 2023
    07-09 • July • 2023
    08-10 • September • 2023
    September 29 - October 01 • 2023

    SHARE YOUR PASSION

    Join this exclusive club to enjoy luxury driving tours and unique racing events. 

    Make memories with other Ferrari car owners and take advantage of this exclusive club. Membership gives you access to a selection of bespoke packages and a range of other privileges, including customized Ferrari gifts and unforgettable experiences

