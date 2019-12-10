Logo

    The Ferrari F12tdf is the ultimate expression of the concept of an extreme road car that is equally at home on the track

    TRACK-LEVEL PERFORMANCE ON THE ROAD

    The F12tdf pays homage to the Tour the France, the legendary endurance road race that Ferrari dominated in the 1950s and 60s.  It was a race that rewarded cars that combined maximum performance with the driveability and ease of use that enabled the competitors to race for hundreds of kilometres a day over fast, tortuous roads and on circuits.  

    Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre, the F12tdf has particularly imposing yet sensual forms.

    The Engine is the F12Berlinetta's 6262 CC 65° on which Ferrari engineers worked to boost maximum power output from 740 CV to 780 CT at 8,500 rpm, yielding a specific poer output of 125 CV/l.

    The F12tdf's aerodynamic efficiency figure is 1.6, almost double that of the F12Berlinetta. Downforce is 230 kg at 200 km/h, wich is an impressive 107 kg more.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 6262 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 780 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 8500 rpm
    • >340 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length 4656mm
    • Overall width 1961mm
    • Height 1273mm
    • Wheelbase2720mm
    • Front track 1673mm
    • Rear track1648mm
    • Dry weight*1415kg
    • Kerb weight*1520kg
    • Weight distribution 46% Front - 54% Rear
    • Fuel tank capacity 92l
    Engine
    • Type 65° V12
    • Bore and stroke 94 x 75,2mm
    • Total displacement 6262cc
    • Compression ratio 13,5:1
    • Maximum power ** 780CV at 8500 rpm
    • Specific Output 125CV/l
    • Maximum torque 705Nm at 6250 rpm
    • Maximum revs per minute (limiter)8900rpm
    Tyres and rims
    • Front 275/35 ZR 20 10 J
    • Rear315/35 ZR 20 11.5J
    • Front (winter) 255/35 ZR 20 9.5 J
    • Rear (winter, can be used with chain) 305/35 ZR 20 11.5J
    Gearbox
    • 7-speed F1 Dual-Clutch gearbox
    Performance
    • Maximum speed >340km/h
    • 0-100 km/h2,9sec
    • 0-200 km/h7,9sec
    • 62-0 mph 30,5m
    • 124-0 mph121m
    Ccm 3 brakes
    • Front 398 x 223 x 38 mm
    • Rear360 x 233 x 32mm
    Electronics
    • ESCElectronic Stability Control
    • High Performance ABS/EBD High performance Antilock Braking System/Electronic Brakeforce Distribution
    • F1 Trac F1 Traction Control
    • E-diff 3 Third Generation of Electronic differential
    • SCM-E with dual coil Magnetorheological suspension control with dual coil system
    Fuel consumption***
    • Combined 15,4l/100 km
    Co2 emissions***
    • Combined 360 g/kmg/km
    Notes
    • *With optional weight-saving content
    • **Engine power is expressed in kW, in accordance with the International System of Units (SI) and in CV (1KW= 1.3596216 CV). With dynamic overboost
    • ***With HELE system
