    Ferrari 348 Spider

    The spiders built by Ferrari have always been a perfect expression of their sporting heritage. It was this very heritage that inspired Pininfarina stylists as they set about designing the spider to clothe the refined 348 series chassis.

    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 3404.70 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 235 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7200 rpm
    • > 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke85 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement425.59cc
    • Total displacement3404.70cc
    • Compression ratio10.8 : 1
    • Maximum power235 kW (320 hp) at 7200 rpm
    • Power per litre94hp/l
    • Maximum torque324 Nm (33 kgm) at 5000 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M2.7 electronic injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M2.7 static electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Framesteel monocoque with tubular steel rear sub-frame
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 88litres
    • Front tyres215/50 ZR 17
    • Rear tyres255/45 ZR 17
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1894mm
    • Height1170mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1502mm
    • Rear track1578mm
    • Weight1370kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h5.4sec
    • 0-400 m13.5sec
    • 0-1000 m24.4sec
