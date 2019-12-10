An evolution of the 330 P2, the P3 featured a new tubular chassis with a fibreglass tub: the engine and gearbox were an integral part of the structure, enhancing its rigidity. Compared to the unit used on the P2, the V12 engine was almost 30 kg thanks to redesigned cylinder heads, and a new Lucas injection system in place of the usual battery of Weber carburettors. The car’s most important wins were racked up by Parkes/Scarfiotti at Spa and by Surtees/Parkes at the 1000 km of Monza.

