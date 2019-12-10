The versatile four-litre V12 made its first appearance in 1964 in the sports-prototypes following the three-litre 250 and 3.3-litre 275 versions. The new engine’s power would be constantly increased with each new version. It passed its reliability tests, bringing both wins and good placings for non-works teams in close contact with Ferrari such as NART and Maranello Concessionaires. The 330 P was a development of the sports-racing version of the 400 SA, which had already been successfully tried out in the 330 TRI and a few GTO models. At the end of the 1964 season, it scored another two victories: one in the Paris 1000 km at Monthléry and the other in the Trofeo Bettoia at Monza with Scarfiotti.

