Gianmaria Fulgenzi was born in Arezzo, Italy on 12 December 1969

He graduated in Aeronautical Engineering at the Turin Polytechnic in 1996. The following year he moved to Savona, overseeing the construction and management of a cogeneration plant.



In 2001, he moved to Piaggio Aero as head of Industrial Engineering and two years later he moved to Ferrari has head of Mechanical Technology, before managing the Foundry department as from 2006. From there he transferred to the Engine area, overseeing all phases of production of the Ferrari and Maserati engines. Two years later, he was Product Development Team Leader, with the task of managing every detail of the design of the road going cars.



From 2015 to 2019 he was Head of Rear Engine Car platform, overseeing the design of rear-engined cars, initiating and following the development of the road-going SF90.



At the start of 2019, he was appointed Head of Supply Chain for Scuderia Ferrari, ensuring the supply of components, in budget, of the right quality and on time. He also researched the best possible technologies and production processes, aimed at reducing component production time, while improving quality at the best possible cost.



In his free time, Gianmaria loves going for long walks with his wife and is a keen triathlete, a discipline which helps him relax and aids his concentration when working.