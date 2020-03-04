We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.

    Scuderia Ferrari in Budapest: 2020 Hungarian GP
    • LocationBudapest
    • First GP1986
    • Circuit length 4.381 km
    • Race Distance306.63 km
    • Laps70
    • Lap Record1:17.103Max Verstappen (2019)
    • 7
      RACE WINS
    • 8
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 9
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 25
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1989MansellF1-89
    1998SchumacherF300
    2001SchumacherF2001
    2002BarrichelloF2002
    2004SchumacherF2004
    2015VettelSF15-T
    2017VettelSF70H
