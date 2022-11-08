It is those roads that make Ibiza the perfect destination for a stop on Ferrari’s GT tour, a new experience encompassing not just the pinnacle of driving pleasure but providing new friendships, unique experiences and memories that will live on for many years.

Over three days at the end of September, the first group of women came together to pilot their gleaming Ferraris around Ibiza, taking in the true spirit of the island, from enjoying the best cuisine on offer to visiting a 300 year-old farmstead that showcased farm-to-table living.

Ibiza has a colourful history stretching back thousands of years, once being claimed by the Roman empire. But these days, one half of the island at least is far more peaceful.

Thirteen participants and their companions assembled on day one, bringing with them a fantastic array of Prancing Horses including an 812 GTS, three F8 Spiders, a Portofino M and a gleaming two-tone 296 GTB, one of Ferrari’s latest cars that packs a 3 litre V6 hybrid engine under the hood, putting out some 654hp.