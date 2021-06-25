Hill was renowned for his modesty and frequently commented that he felt uncomfortable with the life of a racing driver. He was not a competitive man, he insisted. Unlike some drivers, he feared dying, and would say so. His anxiety led to stomach ulcers early in his career. He fidgeted nervously before a race, chain smoking cigarettes and chewing gum.





He was regarded as a ‘safe’ driver, rarely making errors. Yet he was fearless and successful in the wet, despite his upbringing in the dry climate of southern California. He liked the rain, famously demonstrated by a masterful display to win his first Le Mans in 1958, in horrendous conditions at night, at the wheel of a Ferrari 250 TR (Testa Rossa).





This year sees the 60th anniversary of his second 24 Hours of Le Mans victory, driving the latest version of Ferrari’s famous 250 TR and leading home a 1-2-3 finish for the Prancing Horse. His third and final win at Le Mans came a year later, in 1962, again heading a podium lock-out for Ferrari. Other high-profile sports cars wins for Ferrari included three at the 12 Hours of Sebring, plus victories in the Nürburgring 1000 km, and at Daytona.