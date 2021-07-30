Born in Buenos Aires, González was spotted by his fellow Argentinian Fangio and was soon racing in Europe with support from the Argentine Automobile Club. He made his F1 debut at the 1950 Monaco GP, qualifying third in a Maserati. Enzo Ferrari was impressed and signed the chunky 29-year old for 1951. Known as ‘The Pampas Bull’, both for his hard-charging driving style and his bull-like physique – and also affectionately as ‘El Cabezón’ (fat head) by his fellow drivers – González quickly impressed in a Ferrari. He came second in his first race for the Scuderia (the French GP), won his second race (the British GP) and finished on the podium for the final three races of the season, including second at Monza behind teammate Ascari. He was third in the 1951 World Drivers’ Championship.



His other great year for Ferrari was 1954. He won the British Grand Prix again and came second in that year’s World Drivers’ Championship behind his fellow countryman Fangio. The same year he won Le Mans, at the wheel of a Ferrari 375 Plus. His last GP, also for Ferrari, was the 1960 Argentine GP. Afterwards, he retired from racing and ran a car sales business in Argentina.