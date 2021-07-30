José Froilán González (right) was Ferrari's first winner of a Formula 1 Championship race, the British Grand Prix on 14 July 1951
His stocky build immediately discernible, José Froilán González (aka ‘The Pampas Bull’) hustles his Ferrari 375 to victory at the 1951 British Grand Prix
Alongside Eddie Irvine (left) and Michael Schumacher (right), José Froilán González is pictured in 1998 at the inauguration of a Ferrari dealership in Argentina. On 4 March 1999, González and a group of owners and enthusiasts founded the Ferrari Club Argentino