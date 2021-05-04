Unlimited thrill

The first limited edition Ferrari 488 GT Modificata has been delivered to its owner, but what experience awaits behind the wheel…?

Words - Chris Rees

With the 488 GT3 and GTE, Ferrari has created two of the most successful GT racers of all time, as readily attested by their multiple titles in the World Endurance Championship and at Le Mans. But with their ultimate performance restricted by the sport’s technical regulations, what heights could these cars achieve if they were freed from these limitations?

That’s the tantalising question that clients have been asking for some time in the world of Ferrari Competizioni GT. Now the 488 GT Modificata is the definitive answer. Freed from the shackles of endurance racing rules, the 488 GT Modificata is the pinnacle of what is achievable: a strictly track­only GT that delivers maximum performance and driving pleasure to a special few.

Alessandra Todeschini, Head of Ferrari Competizioni GT, explains: ‘The 488 GT Modificata is exceptionally pure in concept. It is the highest performing car it can possibly be, combining the best of the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE, while at the same time advancing areas like power, cooling and aerodynamics.’