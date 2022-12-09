Turning Points: Ferrari Revolutions

Enzo Ferrari’s acute business acumen was wedded to a certain romantic streak. Ferrari made sports cars, he insisted, fitted with the world’s greatest engines, clothed in bodies designed by the most noble carrozzerie, and fabricated by dedicated artisans.

The Ferrari Purosangue is the latest, and in many ways the most impressive, manifestation of another quality typified by Enzo Ferrari: pragmatism. The Old Man had no problem with the idea of a ‘practical’ Ferrari.

The Purosangue is a car that simply had to happen. It has been executed with the Centro Stile’s customary skill and finesse, engineered to feel every millimetre a true Ferrari. Now with added doors.