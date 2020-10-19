MEMORIES OF SICILY

As always, the Tribute not only offered participants a unique driving experience, but was also an opportunity to visit various sites of great historical and artistic value, not to mention a chance to taste the island’s famed cuisine.

On Friday 16 October the first stage departed from Palermo, taking the teams along an enchanting road through the salt pans toward Trapani, then stopped in Marsala, where the Cantine Florio winery hosted a special lunch in the tunnels of tuff stone, above cool, silent vaults where the wine is left to age. In the afternoon the route followed the coast to Mazara del Vallo, then returned to Palermo down the winding roads of the island’s hinterland.