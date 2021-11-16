Two production cars that have passed with ‘flying colours’ on the Fiorano circuit are Ferrari’s two PHEV hybrid machines, the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB. As Ferrari’s most powerful ever road car, it’s little surprise that the SF90 holds the lap record in that category, beating the LaFerrari which had held the title for four years. Just behind it, in fourth place, is Ferrari’s other PHEV Hybrid, the V6 turbocharged 296 GTB. And it’s these two cars which have the honour of being the only two Ferrari’s available with the Assetto Fiorano pack.

The Assetto Fiorano improvements are not simple additions designed to improve aesthetics. It is a complete reassessment of both cars, designed to place focus directly on the track experience.

The concept is straightforward. Take an already blisteringly quick road-car and make it more track focused through a reduction in mass, an enhancement in aerodynamic downforce and an improvement in dynamic performance.