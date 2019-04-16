Coastal Cruising

This is a wild landscape, even in the summer months.The narrow roads that cut through it to the sea have a drama of their own, a drama that rewards an agile car. And a keen driver, such as Emma Murray, owner of the very first Ferrari Portofino in New Zealand. When she fires the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine she points its nose west. After rumbling through the city fringes she then climbs the surrounding hills, before changing down and releasing an automotive orchestra of sound that is as primaeval as the surrounding landscape.

Variable boost management improves acceleration in any gear, a real boon given how tight the roads are in these parts. Emma has always loved this wild coastline. “I used to come out here every weekend,” she says. “I love the black sands, the storms. It’s relatively empty, especially in winter when the hills are shrouded in mist.” Her interest in cars began as a teenage Formula One fan.