Discovering France’s roads

By dawn the next day, the lucky participants had set off from the Château de Vaux le Vicomte on a 5-day rally. Ferrari took advantage of the occasion to welcome over thirty modern Ferraris to the tour, which followed the competitors in their older models. It was a chance for these fortunate few to discover some of the most beautiful roads in France, with legendary cars like the 275, the Dino and the 308 Group IV for company. During the 5 days of the event, drivers were treated to an incredible variety of landscapes, on roads which were often lined with an impressive number of fans. Stopping points along the way included Dijon, Lyon, Vichy, Tours and Deauville.