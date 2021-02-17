Through Enzo’s eyes

Enzo Ferrari, our legendary founder, had a unique perspective on the world.

He had an extraordinary ability to make real the ideas that his curious mind focused upon. ‘If you can imagine it, you can do it’ was one of his favourite mottos.

His passion, wisdom and attention to detail saw him create Ferrari from scratch and lead it to worldwide acclaim for both its motorsport achievements and exemplary road cars. What he dreamt, he made real.

But Enzo Ferrari’s perspective on the world was not only figurative, but literal too, seen through the iconic sunglasses almost universally fixed across his face. Today, on the anniversary of his birth, we have recreated that unique viewpoint.