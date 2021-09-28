Today, it’s the Portofino M, the latest in the line of Ferrari convertibles. “Its versatility is incredible,” enthuses Lambert. “The V8 twin-turbo comes close to delivering the same sensations as a 12-cylinder engine and the sound is mesmerising. It is truly an outstanding car, one that illustrates the genius of Ferrari,” he remarks, after an unforgettable day behind the wheel of Maranello’s latest convertible.

It is a genius that the accomplished actor has had ample opportunity to observe at first hand. He insists that his passion for cars has been fuelled by the people he has met along the way. In the early 1980’s, an encounter with Jean Todt, who later became a great friend, introduced him to the world of racing.





When Todt became Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal, in 1993, Lambert became a frequent visitor to Maranello and the Fiorano circuit. It was during one of those visits that Luca di Montezemolo, the then President of Ferrari, presented him with a piston from one of Michael Schumacher’s F1 engines.