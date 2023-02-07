The Testa Rossa Awards 2022 edition

Winning is synonymous with Ferrari. The glory of taking first place, of hard work being rewarded and of effort being recognised, whether it’s on the circuits of Formula One or in the design labs of Maranello. While the champagne spraying podiums may be reserved for the famed drivers, there are still prizes available for those who champion the Prancing Horse and endeavour to retain the brand’s standing at the forefront of automotive excellence.
For the past six years, the Testa Rossa Awards have recognised excellence within Ferrari dealerships - rewarding those people who go the extra mile to provide customers with the experience they expect when purchasing the finest cars in the world.
Nicolo Gussoni of Switzerland took home the award for Top After Sales Ambassador
This past year was no exception as 60 finalists from all over the world came to Maranello to compete in the final phase of this global challenge and accepted their prizes for their performance in categories including Sales, After Sales and Marketing.
The Ferrari Academy allows the 5 winners to keep their official trophies for a year at a time, until they are returned ready for the next year’s winners to claim their prize. They also received replica scale models of the trophies which are theirs to keep permanently, with a plate displaying their name, the category they were victorious in and the dealership they work at.
After the worldwide pandemic caused previous ceremonies to be held remotely, it was a welcome return to Maranello for the awards and for the ability to present the prizes in person to the happy recipients.
From left: Top Marketing Executive Milo Dokmanovic, Top Sales Executive Julian Sion and Top Service Manager David Watterson
Head of the Ferrari Academy, Oreste Cappiello was delighted that once again the people working at Ferrari dealers had shown true passion for Ferrari, not just as a provider of fantastic cars, but as a luxury brand.
He said: “The winners understand that for customers, buying a Ferrari is unlike purchasing any other car. It has to be the best experience possible, and the Testa Rossa Awards recognise those people who have performed exceptionally in providing that.
“These awards are really the equivalent of the Champions League - the finalists have already done fantastically well to get to the Testa Rossa Awards initially. To triumph overall is something very special.”
Daniel Dawson of Leeds in the UK took home the prize for Top Technician
Requirements for each category were rigorous, including customer service tests such as providing the most comprehensive and satisfying results for customers using the Ferrari configurator and helping mystery buyers with varying requests and desires. Meanwhile, technicians were required to manage diagnose on the cars and fix issues as swiftly and effectively as possible.
The finalists for each of the 11 Regions, from 21 Markets, were chosen from thousands of contenders and came from countries as far afield as Australia and the USA, illustrating just how global the awards now are in their reach.
Congratulations are due to each of those who emerged triumphant in the categories - and plans are already in place to make next year’s Testa Rossa Awards even more exciting and challenging for all Ferrari dealer employees.
This year’s top winners for each category were as follows:
Top Technician - Daniel Dawson - JCT600 Leeds – United Kingdom.
Top Service Manager - David Watterson - Ferrari of Central Florida Inc. - USA
Top After Sales Ambassador - Nicolò Gussoni - Loris Kessel Auto SA - Switzerland
Top Marketing Executive - Milo Dokmanovic - Ferrari Sydney - Australia
Top Sales Executive - Julian Sion - Maranello Motors GmbH - Germany