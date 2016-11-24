The Speciale one

The news that French specialists Artcurial will be auctioning the Dino Berlinetta Speciale is significant for collectors and Ferrari fans alike. This is a genuine Maranello unicorn, the prologue to an important part of Ferrari lore. It’s also thought to be the last car seen by Battista “Pinin” Farina, prior to his death in 1966.

But even it has a little-known precursor, albeit one that never made it off the drawing board: in May 1965, Pininfarina designer Aldo Brovarone began to draft a concept for a compact new mid-engined GT, whose form language has all the hallmarks of that incredibly fertile time in Italian automotive design.

Importantly, the Dino was originally conceptualised with its engine mounted longitudinally, but Enzo Ferrari asked the lead engineer on the project, Angelo Bellei, to switch to a transverse layout.