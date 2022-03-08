When Creative Director Rocco Iannone joined the Ferrari family two years ago, few doubted the magnitude of the job at hand. However, when Ferrari debuted its first apparel and accessories collection on June 13 last year it was clear that the challenge of translating the legend of the Prancing Horse into strong, independent tailoring had been beautifully realised.
Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was one the guests who attended the show last month
Leading on from that success, Ferrari presented its Fall / Winter 2022-23 Collection at the Milan Fashion Week last month. Retaining his desire to showcase genderless apparel that ‘transcends the boundaries until now assigned to the female and male wardrobe’, Iannone’s runway was made further iconic with the presence of global cover star Micaela "Mica" Argañaraz, and the return of world-renowned Italian model Mariacarla Boscono who was there on the Maranello runway in June 2021.
Watch the best of the Ferrari Fall / Winter 2022 - 23 Collection at Milan Fashion Week
The garments themselves are designed for today’s ever evolving society, with formalities such as what exactly defines ‘formal’ or ‘casual’ being challenged at every level. The garment silhouettes are slim yet not minimal and tailoring and natural materials are teamed with the latest technological research.
All the materials in the collection meet the criteria of environmentally and socially sustainable fashion
And, as you would expect from a company that has set itself independent and stringent sustainability targets, all the materials used in the collection meet the criteria of environmentally and socially sustainable fashion. This is evident in every stitching detail, from organic cotton to GRS-certified recycled nylon to the leather which is of certified origin and derived from food waste - even the jacket padding is Ecodown, a material obtained from recycled plastic bottles.
"Ferrari is a system in which aesthetic research is never separated from the ethics expressed in its history and it is also the synthesis of that Italian ability to transform creativity into a project,’ explains Iannone. “This was my starting point for telling the story of speed, one of our Brand’s codes but also an expression of the innovation required by the ongoing changes in society.”